Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.78.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

