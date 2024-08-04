Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.27 million and $1.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,143,632 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

