Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.3 %
HCC stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. 1,281,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,437. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
