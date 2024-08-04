Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

WM stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

