Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Waters worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after buying an additional 290,511 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 1.9 %

WAT stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.66. The company had a trading volume of 696,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

