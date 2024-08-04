Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WSO traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.19. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

