Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $522.00 at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $522.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.71.

Get Watsco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $467.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.48 and a 200-day moving average of $442.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.