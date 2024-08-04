Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.44. 171,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

