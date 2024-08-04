Wedbush Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2024 earnings at $38.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $82.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $36.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $176.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $197.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,039.73.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,328.13 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,872.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,690.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

