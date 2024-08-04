Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

DoorDash Stock Up 8.3 %

DoorDash stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

