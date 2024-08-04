Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $156.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.52.

GNRC opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

