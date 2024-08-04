Wells Fargo & Company Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.69.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,530. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.