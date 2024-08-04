Wells Fargo & Company Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $172.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.17.

LDOS opened at $145.39 on Thursday. Leidos has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

