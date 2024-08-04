Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells $161,620.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.