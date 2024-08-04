Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 114,587 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TC Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $235,580,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

