Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. 20,178,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,144. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.