Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,228 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 246,596 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 2.5 %

CABA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. 763,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $323.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

