Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 406.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,000. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

