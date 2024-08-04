Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 19,173 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $85.62. 476,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.