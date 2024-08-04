Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 493.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 45,240,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,305,292. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

