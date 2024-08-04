Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,562,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 68,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. 132,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $80.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrews 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

