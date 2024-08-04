Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Prime Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of Prime Medicine stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 1,060,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,797. The company has a market capitalization of $588.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.21. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

