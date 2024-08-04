Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $5,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. 915,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,214. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.