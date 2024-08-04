Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 164,375 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 164,375 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

