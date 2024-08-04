Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 271,741 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,269 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 271,741 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 261,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 1,740,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

