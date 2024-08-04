Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,622 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,856,000 after buying an additional 2,371,882 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,661. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

