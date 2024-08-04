WHY (WHY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $102.93 Million

WHY (WHY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. WHY has a total market capitalization of $102.93 million and $11.68 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHY token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHY has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About WHY

WHY was first traded on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000027 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,533,821.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars.

