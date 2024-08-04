WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.71. WidePoint shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 136,813 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WYY

WidePoint Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WidePoint Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.