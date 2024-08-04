Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.
Willdan Group Price Performance
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group
In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,524,694 shares in the company, valued at $50,543,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,524,694 shares in the company, valued at $50,543,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $92,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,377.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,642 shares of company stock worth $9,959,288. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
