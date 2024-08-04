Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.53.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $362.70 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4,651.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

