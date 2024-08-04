WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.27

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.27 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52.40 ($0.67). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.67), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
WisdomTree Gasoline Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.31.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Gasoline
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- About the Markup Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.