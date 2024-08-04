WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 2.7%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.51. Approximately 457,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 328,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24,971.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

