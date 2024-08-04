Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Shares Down 6.1%

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 53,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 89,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Wise Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

