Wojak Finance (WOJ) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $7,010.97 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

