Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WWD. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.22.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

