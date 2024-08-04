Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Workiva stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,173,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 45.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.8% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

