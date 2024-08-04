Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 0.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 43,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a market cap of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

