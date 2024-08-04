Wrapped Matic One Day Volume Tops $22.40 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 140,594,105 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 142,138,332.67096013. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.45478657 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3341 active market(s) with $20,159,398.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

