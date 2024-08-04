Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 22.9 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $13.13 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

