Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,716,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 377,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBEF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 865,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,144. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $42.63.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

