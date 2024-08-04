Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. 637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.