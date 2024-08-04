ZClassic Price Down 13.5% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $441,844.74 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

