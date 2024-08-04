ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $443,747.38 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00052320 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00038353 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013767 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
