ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. ZClassic has a market cap of $456,876.15 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

