Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $347.00 at Barclays

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $314.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.