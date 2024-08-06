10,462 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,265,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.