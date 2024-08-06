566 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.36. 1,957,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.06 and its 200 day moving average is $340.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

