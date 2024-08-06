Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.18. 64,284,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,233,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.