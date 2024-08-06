Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3 million-$16.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 million.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 29,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIRG

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.