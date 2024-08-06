Analysts’ Downgrades for August 6th (AGNC, BCC, BSRR, CHGG, CLDT, CRMT, FUL, GRVY, HOPE, ICHR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 6th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get AGNC Investment Corp alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.