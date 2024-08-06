Analysts’ Downgrades for August 6th (AGNC, BCC, BSRR, CHGG, CLDT, CRMT, FUL, GRVY, HOPE, ICHR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 6th:
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
